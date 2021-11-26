Black Friday at Gamer24hs: discounts and interest-free fees on headphones, desktops, chargers and accessories for PC, cell phones and consoles

Black Friday came to Gamer24hs. We tell you what are the best discounts on headphones, desks, backpacks and more.

Black friday gives us a perfect opportunity to buy those products that we need so much or that we simply want on a whim: headphones, accessories, peripherals, smartwatches and many more. In this note, we tell you which are the best discounts available in Gamer24hs.

The best deals on headphones

The slideshow requires JavaScript.

First of all, you will find the Phoinikas H1 headband headphones with a 22% discount: they offer 3.5 mm connection (compatible with consoles, PC and smartphone), microphone and buttons integrated in the left ear cup for maximum comfort.

On the other hand, the TWS Air P3 Pro wireless headphones with a 24% discount. They connect with Bluetooth to all compatible devices, they integrate a battery with 3-4 hours of use and a case that charges the headphones in approximately 2 hours. They are also IPX3 waterproof, include a microphone and have functionalities touch such as song forward-backward, volume up-down, and play-pause track.

Another interesting reduction in Gamer24hs take aim at the CT-930 RGB Cat Ear Headband Headphones, 12% off. What stands out the most is its design: colorful, elegant and foldable, with adjustable length hinges, comfortable to use and easy to carry. The cat ears have a rainbow lighting effect, and their connection is both via 3.5mm cable (for use on PC, smartphones or consoles) and Bluetooth with compatible devices. In wireless mode, they have a battery life of 6 hours and approximately 2 hours of charging.

All the aforementioned headphones can be purchased at Gamer24hs with up to 12 interest-free installments and shipments throughout the country, and include a guarantee.

The best deals on backpacks

The slideshow requires JavaScript.

Whether to work, carry out paperwork, travel or transport valuable and delicate objects, in Gamer24hs You will also find interesting discounts on backpacks. On the one hand, the The Game House anti-theft briefcase backpack with a 14% discount: with a modern design, waterproof fabric, solid material and reinforced handle, it stands out for its size that allows you to store all kinds of objects (notebooks, books, laptop). It has an inaccessible pocket for a third party and with a security closure to secure the most valuable objects, as well as a suitcase mode (handle on its side), as well as a USB input and output to connect a portable battery.

In case you are not looking for a backpack with too many reinforcements and security options for your belongings, the Game House notebook backpack with 3 pockets, laptop compartment and the possibility of carrying objects is also available with a 14% discount up to 30 and 40 L in total weight, with reinforced handle.

Both backpacks can be purchased at Gamer24hs with up to 12 interest-free installments, shipments to the entire country and a guarantee.

The best deals on smartwatches

The slideshow requires JavaScript.

As soon as smartwatches, the offers of Black friday on Gamer24hs They include a 15% discount on the S02 sports smartwatch, which features a 1.3 ”IPS screen with 23 sports modes to record all physical activity and IPX67 water resistance. On the other hand, there are the L19 sports smartwatches in their versions with silicone mesh and leather mesh: both integrate a 1.3 ”IPS screen with IP68 water resistance (submersible 1.5 meters for 30 minutes) and the possibility to record steps, sleep monitor, heart rate and synchronize notifications with the smartphone.

The three smartwatches can be purchased at Gamer24hs with up to 12 interest-free installments, shipping to the entire country and a guarantee.

The best deals on desktops, peripherals and other accessories for gaming and tech

The slideshow requires JavaScript.

Finally, the offers of Black friday on Gamer24hs They cover other products such as desks, peripherals and other accessories. Highlights include the 14% off LED Light Gamer PC Desk with Monitor Shelf featuring a comfortable design, wood and metal materials, adjustable leg pads and oversized surface; the Lightning cable for charging iPhones MFI certified, mesh, reinforced and 2 meters long with a 29% discount; the USB HUB with four USB 3.0 ports with speeds of up to 5 Gbps with a 16% discount; and the Mouse Pad The Game House with RGB LED lighting with a 15% discount.

You will find all these products in Gamer24hs with up to 12 installments without interest, shipments to the whole country and guarantee.

Share it with whoever you want