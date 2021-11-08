Black Adam, one of the next big bets from DC and Warner Bros., will show an epic showdown between the protagonist and a legendary hero of the company.

DC continue to finalize the details to exceed or match the competition, Marvel studios, at the cinema. For this, the production company has in its plans the tape of Black adam. The project will show a legendary villain, now as an antihero. The character will be played by Dwayne johnson.

Now the producer of the work in question, Hiram garcia, has been one of the men of the moment. The developer has attended many interviews, among which he confessed a shocking detail. In the plot, there will be a clash between the protagonist and Hawkman.

The latter will be personified by Aldis hodge and Garcia described what such a confrontation will be like. These were his statements.

“The way he and Black Adam face off will be a lot of fun, for the fans to see … Without a doubt, once we saw them read (the script), we knew right away that these are the guys with the roles, and we are very happy with that”, Said the executive.

For his part, the businessman praised the interpreter who will give life to the superhero. In addition, he reiterated the quality of the human talent that the feature film will have.

Transfers that give guarantee

“Aldis Hodge is as amazing as Hawkman and he just brings a weight and energy to this character that, if you’re a Hawkman fan, you know the story he’s lived through, to bring a real nuance to the way Aldis interprets him that ultimately instance, he’s really intriguing, but he’s also a badass”, He added on the subject.

Finally, the creative mentioned Pierce brosnan. While the artist will be in the skin of Dr fate, his bosses praise him for his participation.

“We were able to find a really good group of actors… The dynamic between all of them is very funny. And every time James Bond walks in now as Dr. Fate! Pierce Brosnan is so serene and charming, and the moment he walks on set, it just soars everything, mixed in with all the other actors.“, He concluded.

In this way, everything is ready and the film countdown begins. The premiere is scheduled for July 29, 2022.

Source: CBR