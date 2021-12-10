Bitcoin surpasses $ 50k as US CPI data shows the highest inflation in almost 40 years

Bitcoin (BTC) surged more than $ 1,000 in seconds on December 10 when data from the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in November was worse than anticipated.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

November CPI is in line with expectations

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that the BTC / USD pair hit $ 50,132 on Bitstamp when the data was released on Friday.

An hour before the Wall Street open, the pair had already reached its highest level in more than 24 hours.

The CPI had been highly anticipated by both cryptocurrency analysts and traditional finance analysts, with views favoring at least a 6.7% YoY increase for November, and even more than 7%. In the event, the figures broadly adjusted to conservative guesses, reaching 6.8%.

CPI below expectations Bullish all markes popping – Alex Krüger (@krugermacro) December 10, 2021

However, the results mean that CPI inflation is at its highest level in almost 40 years.

US CPI data chart Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Still trading in range

The short-term successes of Bitcoin did not last long, with the BTC / USD pair below $ 50,000 at the time of writing.

The largest cryptocurrency remained trapped in a range with no visible bullish bias, requiring a breakout above $ 53,600 to change, analysts previously argued.

Yes, there’s been a decent amount of volatility for #BTC recently In fact, $ BTC has been threatening to lose this red support throughout the week but failing to confirm a breakdown BTC has returned above red yet again Still holding here until further notice#Crypto #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/739hdAooiI – Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) December 10, 2021

Altcoins were unmoved by the CPI event, with Ether (ETH) still down 1.3% in the last 24 hours.

Of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, only Terra (LUNA) managed to make a small profit on the day.

