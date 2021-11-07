Bitcoin price in Latin American markets experiences slight fluctuations

After the notable price drop in the month of September of the cryptoactive Bitcoin, it has had a quite perceptible rise from the last weeks of October until now, however, the fluctuation is a characteristic of cryptocurrencies and therefore, has had relapses during this period of time but without losing its position on the sixty thousand dollars.

Argentina

Since the last eight days, the price of Bitcoin in the Argentine market has experienced a range greater than twelve million Argentine pesos, with respect to the purchase price, an issue that has remained until now since the fluctuation it has had is not eye-catching.

In the same way, there is still a difference of almost one million pesos between the purchase price and the sale price since the sale spot is above eleven million Argentine pesos according to the data published by Ripio Exchange. In the last 24 hours it has had a negative variation of -0.59%.

Colombia

Based on the information published by Buda.com, the price of Bitcoin in the Caribbean country is listed above 233 million Colombian pesos. Which shows a slight rise in the price compared to the last report made on our Cointelegraph portal.

Likewise, in the last 24 hours, bitcoin has had a fall of 0.7% and in the last week it has had a reach of 2.6%.

chili

Chile for its part, seven days ago had a great rise in relation to the Chilean currency. Situation that currently decreased minimally according to the statistics of the Buda.com web portal, which shows that Bitcoin in the past seven days had a fall of 0.1% and in the last 24 hours an increase of 0.3% .

The inhabitants of Chile, in accordance with Buda.com, if they wish to buy one (1) Bitcoin, they must have economic availability above 50 million Chilean pesos, since the cryptocurrency is trading a little more than 50 million pesos. .

Mexico

In Mexican territory today, based on what was published by Bitso Exchange, the price of the cryptoactive continues to be above one million two hundred thousand Mexican pesos. Which shows that the variation between the last eight days and now despite the small fluctuations, the price itself is still within the same range.

Peru

Buda.com in its report of the prices of the cryptocurrency in the different markets, has shown that in Peru today the bitcoin is having a cost higher than 249 thousand Peruvian soles.

According to the same portal, in the past 24 hours the cryptocurrency had a drop of 0.7% and 0.1% in the past seven days. Although it is not an alarming descent, it is worth mentioning that in contrast, last week the variations were upward.

Venezuela

For its part, in Venezuela the purchase price of Bitcoin continues to increase, as does the price for sale. In its web portal Remitano showed that in relation to the last article issued in this regard, the cost of both purchase and sale has increased compared to the Venezuelan currency, the bolivar.

The purchase price is above 280,000 bolivars and for sale above 275,000 bolivars. With a 24 hour volume of 88.05.

The opinions expressed in this post are the sole responsibility of the Author and they have nothing to do with Cointelegraph’s editorial line. Every investment carries risk and you should do your proper research before investing. This post cannot be taken as financial advice.

