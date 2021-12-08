Bitcoin price holds $ 50,000 level as analyst says weekly timeframes confirm bull market remains intact

Bitcoin (BTC) price held the $ 50,000 level as support overnight on December 8, amid confidence that the 2021 bull market is not over yet.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

The silver lining of BTC week

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that the BTC / USD pair tested but failed to break above $ 50,000 after hitting local highs of $ 51,990 on Bitstamp on Tuesday.

The pair had accelerated at the start of trading on Wall Street, adding to the gains existing since Sunday. to give BTC some short-term relief.

Nevertheless, now is the time to check out longer time frames to get a clearer picture of the health of the Bitcoin market, according to trader and analyst Rekt Capital.

In his latest YouTube video, Rekt Capital looked at the weekly chart to reveal what appeared to be a long-term resistance level that was turning into support.

“This could well be a successful retest attempt,” he said, highlighting the upper diagonal of a descending wedge structure that remained in place for much of 2021.

Significant buyer interest in an area around $ 43,000 added to the bullish outlook.

1-week candlestick chart with BTC / USD (Coinbase) commentary. Source: Rekt Capital / YouTube

The video states that Fibonacci levels should figure in Bitcoin’s next move, which is now trapped between two key lines representing current support and the $ 60,000 region.

There are few believers in the end of the year movement

On the other hand, the prognosis was tame; the prospects for a dull end of 2021 now take precedence.

“Today everyone thought we were going to reach the moon; if we sweep the lows, probably everyone will think that we will fall again”, tweeted fellow analyst William Clemente, reinforcing a previous statement.

“I still think that we are going to consolidate and work out a mixed-negative fund regime before continuing to climb.”

In the meantime, Multiple correlations hinge on the final weeks of the year, including Bitcoin’s struggle against 1970s gold, and of course its own performance in 2017.

