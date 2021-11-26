South Park, The animated television series that often tackles current affairs with a touch of satirical humor, showed the use of Bitcoin as a means of payment in the not too distant future.

In the “Post COVID” episode of its 24th season that aired today, South Park shows one of its protagonists, Stan Marsh, paying for a stay in a cheap motel with Bitcoin (BTC) in about 40 years, when the pandemic is about to end for good. The fictional Super 12 Motel Plus (because in the future almost all brands have “plus” and “maxx” included) only accept “Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies”, and in the series Stan pays with a plastic card with the BTC logo and a QR code.

“It’s the future, we’ve all decided that central banking is rigged, so we rely more on unreliable Ponzi schemes,” said the motel clerk.

Many in the crypto space know South Park for its criticism of the US government and banks’ response to the 2008 financial crisis, popularized by the meme. “yyyyy … he left” (referring to Marsh immediately losing the money he had deposited in a bank). Other future predictions from the recent episode include self-driving cars, holographic digital assistants, and the comedy that becomes a shadow of itself amid the “woke” culture.

Although references to cryptocurrency and blockchain technology in the media are already common, it has not always been the case. The first television series to include BTC was The Good Wife in January 2012, but others have used this emerging technology and financial tool in both comedy and drama. This year, James Spader’s character in The Blacklist He claimed to know Satoshi’s true identity, and The Simpsons showed the price of BTC moving to infinity.

Bitcoin’s appearance in the popular animated series comes as the price of the cryptoasset has mostly hovered below $ 60,000 for more than a week. According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, the price of BTC is $ 59,237 at press time, having dropped more than 14% since hitting an all-time high of $ 69,000 on November 10.

