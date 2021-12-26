Bitcoin Drops Below $ 50,000 Amid Warning That Binance's "New" Whale Is Pushing BTC Price

Bitcoin (BTC) lost $ 50,000 for the first time in multiple days on December 26 as deposits to exchanges caught up with cautiously upbeat mood.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

A “new player” strengthens the sales wall at USD 50,000

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed volatility hitting the BTC / USD pair overnight on Saturday.

The pair had reached $ 51,500 before starting to pull back, culminating in a drop to $ 49,644. At press time, Bitcoin was hovering around $ 50,000.

The move came in parallel with a surge in deposits to Binance, with data from the order book showing a new wall of resistance building at $ 50,000.

Calo map from Binance’s order book. Source: Material Indicators

The behavior points to a high-volume investor shaping the market bias, and Binance is already was a source of suspicion for such activity in recent days.

“This looks like a new player,” noted data analytics account Material Scientist in its comments on Binance’s rapidly changing order book settings.

Binance BTC balance chart. Source: Coinglass

Overall, exchanges’ balances have risen 60,000 BTC since December 22, from 1.69 million to 1.75 million BTC, according to data from on-chain monitoring resource Coinglass.

Ethereum retains $ 4,000 zone of defense

To the relief of altcoin traders, most large-cap tokens were relatively unscathed following the latest Bitcoin price drop.

Ether (ETH) was still above $ 4,000 at the time of writing.

ETH / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Other cryptocurrencies of the major cryptocurrencies by market capitalization kept losses below 1.5% or were flat.

In the case of the ETH / USD pair, popular trader Pentoshi highlighted the $ 3,940-4,000 range as a “key” zone for bulls to defend going forward.

“Currently long. I would like to see a move higher and some momentum from this rounded bottom. I expect to sell at $ 4,400 – $ 4,500,” added the trader.