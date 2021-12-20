BioWare confirms the use of Unreal Engine in ME

Although it was already known that a new Mass effect is in development, for several months the possible use of the Unreal Engine for this title has been rumored. Now, a recent job offer has revealed that BioWare has abandoned EA’s Frostbite, to return to the Epic Games engine.

Through the official BioWare site, you can find a job application, where you are looking for an associate technical director with experience in Unreal Engine. Similarly, Brenon Holmes, producer in this study, has confirmed this information by pointing out that They are looking for someone with experience in Unreal Engine 4 and 5.

BioWare is hiring talented programmers with UE4 / 5 experience! Come, join our team and work with us on the next Mass Effect game!https://t.co/6Wr7CpRnh4#BioWare #hiring #UnrealEngine – Brenon Holmes (@BrenonHolmes) December 17, 2021

Although there are no more details at the moment, it is more than certain that the next Mass Effect will make use of the Unreal Engine 5 specifically. Remember that the first three titles in the series used the Epic Games engine. However, for Andromeda Y Dragon Age Inquisition the Frostbite was chosen.

On related topics, a Mass Effect series would already be in development at Amazon. However, the Dragon Age writer doesn’t think this adaptation will work.

Via: BioWare