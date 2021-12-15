Biotin for hair growth: sources and recommendations

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Biotin is touted as an effective solution to prevent hair loss and promote hair growth. However, there is no scientific evidence of this, except in cases where it is prescribed because there is a deficiency.

Biotin is a form of vitamin B It is recommended to stimulate hair growth. However, the benefit can vary significantly from person to person.

Likewise, there are still not enough studies that show these properties. Although the available studies allow to affirm that it does promote hair growth in some cases, it is not clear how it works and what its scope is.

Biotin in its different presentations has become a highly requested product. Many doctors even recommend it as a complementary treatment to avoid alopecia.

What is biotin?

Biotin or vitamin B7 is a compound that is an essential part of several enzymes responsible for some crucial aspects of metabolism. Among other functions, contributes to maintaining good hair and skin health.

Everything indicates that biotin would help metabolize some nutrients that stimulate keratin production. This is a fundamental component of hair, skin and nails. Also the vitamin would maintain hydration in those areas.

Biotin deficiency is not a common condition. However, some people are more susceptible to it, such as those who have the Crohn’s disease. Symptoms of this deficiency include hair loss. In such cases, the consumption of biotin is usually recommended.

In those who do not have Crohn’s disease, biotin is often recommended as a supplement for hair growth when weakness of the strands is detected. However, the scientific evidence is not conclusive in people without intestinal pathology.

Intestinal disorders can make it difficult to absorb vitamin B7, leading to biotin deficiency.

Biotin sources

Biotin can be acquired by the body from a wide range of foods. It is also possible to obtain it in the form of supplements. Among the food sources rich in biotin are the following:

Liver.

Cooked egg yolk.

Oats, wheat germ, soy and yeast.

Milk and cheese

Sardines

Cauliflower and green beans.

Pork, beef and chicken.

Mushrooms.

Carrot, tomato and lettuce.

Peanuts, walnuts and almonds.

A varied and healthy diet is considered sufficient to provide the necessary amounts of biotin for the body to function normally. Another source of this vitamin are supplements. These come in the form of a water soluble powder. Also, some shampoos and hair products contain this substance.

Biotin benefits for hair growth

Biotin is considered an essential vitamin. This means that the body cannot function properly without this compound. Its main role is to help convert nutrients into energy.

It is assumed that, taken as a supplement, biotin could offer several benefits. However, there is not enough scientific support to support the properties attributed to it regarding hair growth. Apparently, according to some authors, it could increase the thickness of the strands and increase the volume.

Therefore, it is usually used in the treatment of hair loss or to improve the appearance of thinning, brittle and flat hair. In telogen effluvium would have some impact, although research has clarified that there must be a basic deficit to justify its application as a supplement.

This vitamin also promotes better intestinal absorption of other B-complex vitamins. Therefore, it is an adjunct to avoid vitamin B12 deficiencies, for example, and thus prevent muscular and nervous system disorders.

Biotin Uses and Recommendations

It is recommended that the daily intake of biotin is between 25 and 30 micrograms for children between 4 and 10 years. In the case of adults, should be between 20 and 100 micrograms daily. These amounts can be easily obtained in a normal and balanced diet.

As for biotin supplements, there is no recommended dose, since the concentrations of this component vary by brand. Therefore, it is best to follow the doctor’s instructions.

The only dose of this supplement that has been proven to promote hair growth and strengthen nails is 2.5 milligrams a day for 6 months by mouth. There is no study that supports the effectiveness of shampoos or hair products that contain it for topical application.

Consuming too much biotin, meanwhile, can lead to problems. Side effects such as skin rashes, digestive upset, difficulties with insulin production, and kidney disorders are possible.

There are cases in which excess biotin generates effects similar to those of Graves’ disease. In particular, it can cause the thyroid to secrete more thyroid hormone. Therefore, it affects the results of laboratory tests of this gland.

It is not clear that a biotin shampoo works topically and slows hair loss.

The diet is enough not to lack biotin

There is no research to establish whether long-term use of this vitamin supplements could cause negative effects. If a person has problems with hair growth, it is best to consult the doctor so that he can guide them.

The biotin in shampoo will not be harmful, but it cannot be guaranteed that it will stimulate the growth of weak strands. Different is the situation of a person who has a certified diagnosis of vitamin B7 deficiency. In it it will be necessary to supplement.

For now, what we know is that eating a balanced diet is enough. If you suffer from intestinal malabsorption problems, then consult a professional and have your internal vitamin levels evaluated.

