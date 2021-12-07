Binance, one of the largest Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency exchanges in the market, has announced the inclusion of non-fungible tokens (NFT) of two games that unite metaverse and play-to-earn, Syn City and Gaia EverWorld.

In the case of Syn City, the project team will launch its mobster metaverse on Binance via Initial Gaming Offering (IGO) on Binance on December 9.. As part of this launch, the team will offer a list of limited edition NFTs and other in-game assets designed exclusively for Binance.

To access the Syn City IGO, applicants must have a Binance account in addition to BNB or BUSD to participate.

The game is the first game to propose a “mob metaverse” while introducing a unique in-game governance feature called “mob-as-DAO” (MaaD) that encourages and allows each player to join or create. their own unions.

The platform’s native token, SYN, offers players access to various opportunities to win, such as government events and rewards. Players can participate in daily events including PvP, PvE, and Syndicate-based contests, such as cross-chain tournaments.

Before debuting on Binance, The game was endorsed by various investors, including Twitch co-founder Justin Kan and Robin Chan’s Goat Capital., which led an $ 8 million funding round, with additional financial support from Spartan Group, Hack VC, A&T Capital, Animoca Brands and others.

Gaia everworld

In the case of Gaia EverWorld, the team announced a sale of the game’s NFTs in association with Binance. The list includes game objects and mainly the first fields of the game. Furthermore, the collaboration paves the way to bring the GAIA token to the Binance Smart Chain and increase the utility of NFTs.

The blockchain game (built on Polygon) is based on GAIA characters that are used to explore a multi-referential world with various game modes. GAIAS can level up throughout the game, allowing them to be more powerful and potentially gain more value.

What’s more, Players can create gaias with GAIA and Gold Gaia (GG) tokens. Both tokens will be freely tradable on centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Earlier this year, Gaia EverWorld completed a $ 3.7 million seed funding round from blockchain investors. This list of investors includes AU21, BSCStation, Aussie Capital, Basics Capital, Panda Capital, Exnetwork, and others.

