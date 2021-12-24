One of the best independent developers of the last generations is Supergiant games, who a decade ago gave us Bastion and since then have launched jewel after jewel, such as Transistor and more recently Hades. Christmas is near and Supergiant Games celebrates it with great discounts for all their games, on all platforms.

The games of Supergiant games have large Sale on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PCIn addition to the fact that Hades has discounts on its physical version, which has just arrived just in time to be a Christmas gift, since it is the best independent game of last year.

The Supergiant Games discounts on Nintendo Switch They allow you to get Hades with a 35% discount ($ 315.12 MXN), while Transistor and Bastion have an 80% discount and you can acquire them for $ 30.99 each. If you’ve never played Supergiant video games, the Nintendo Switch is a great option to start with anyone.

The Supergiant Games discounts on PlayStation They offer Hades at 20% off, Pyre at 65% off, plus Transistor and Bastion at 75% off. In Xbox We can only find Hades with a 20% discount, while in the Epic Games Store We found Hades with a 35% discount. The physical versions Hades by Private Division are 24% off.

The best Supergiant Games sales are on Steam, since on this platform we find Hades with a 35% discount ($ 152.09 MXN), Pyre with a 75% discount ($ 46.49 MXN), Transistor with an 80% discount ($ 37.19 MXN) and Bastion with an 80% discount ( $ 30.99 MXN).