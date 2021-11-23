The Big data begins to take importance in the soccer because it is the collection, in real time, of a large number of data through different sources. Big Data has become a very important computing tool for both private and government companies around the world.

Thanks to the enormous amount of data, patterns and results that can be obtained in real time with the Big data, sports sectors, such as soccer, and entertainment have managed to make important decisions based on the knowledge obtained and have a better notion of the long-term impact of these.

In sports, the Big data collects in real time a large amount of data through sensors used in smart devices, and even in the uniform of Olympic athletes to analyze and make better decisions regarding their training.

According to Grand View Research, a company dedicated to data analysis, in 2020 the teams of soccer they spent an estimated $ 1 billion. By 2025 they estimate that the number will rise to 4,589 million dollars in Big data.

Big Data, photo: Unsplash

David R. Sáez, CEO of Sport Data Campus, ensures that “big data and advanced analytics are revolutionizing the world of sports and the profile of the data analyst”

Sports advantages

According to a press release, some of the advantages that can be obtained from equipment soccer among other sports with the use of Big data are as follows.

Get to know yourself and your rival.

Avoid injuries to players.

Talent recruitment.

Informed decision making.

Theoretical physicists, mathematicians and programmers drive the departments of Big data of the main clubs soccer in Europe. The use of Big data at soccer them allows you to make better decisions in game strategies and signings.

An example of this is the case of the club’s midfielder soccer Manchester City, Kevin de Bruyne. With the help of Big data He managed to renew his contract and improve his income, demonstrating his potential to the club’s board of directors thanks to the data obtained.