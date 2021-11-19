Ghostbusters: Beyond is coming to the big screen very soon. The film will feature new faces, but also the original characters from the franchise.

Ghostbusters: Beyond It will begin 30 years after the events of the second film and will focus on Callie, a single mother of two children: Trevor and Phoebe. The family is forced to move into the home of their late grandfather, Egon Spengler (Harold Remis), which is located in the countryside in a small Oklahoma town. While living there, the youngsters will discover the past of their grandfather, who was an original Ghostbusters. Together they will try to stop a threat related to the 1984 Manhattan Crossrip.

For this film, Dan Aykroyd returns as Ray Stantz alongside the original Ghostbusters: Bill Murray as Peter Venkman and Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore. It will also feature other faces that had a place in the original saga, such as Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts. In addition to having the main actors from the first film, Ghostbusters: Beyond will have a luxurious cast, which is made up of McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Paul Rudd. This production is directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, the creative mind behind this successful franchise.

The great reason

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson appeared on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon’s show, where revealed some details about Ghostbusters: Beyond. During the interview, the host asked them why they decided to return for this new production. They quickly revealed that the script Jason Reitman wrote has a lot of “heart.” “Jason Reitman wrote a great script, so full of heart and going straight back to the first two movies and his DNA and his heart and soul. We just read it and thought, ‘You know, this is the right time and this is the right way to do it.’ Aykroyd revealed.

While Bill Murray commented the following: “Jason is the son of the original director, Ivan Reitman, and Jason has made some great movies and he has his own opinion. Because he grew up as a son of the Ghostbusters, in a way, he had something that he thought would make a good story and we all agreed that he did.

The film hits theaters on November 19.