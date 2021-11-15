Many criminals appeal to user trust after stealing an iPhone!

Apple’s security measures to protect iPhone information from theft have been effective for many years. However, according to a recent complaint by users in India, thieves are taking advantage of a new trick to disable “Find my iPhone” and erase the device, even if this appeals more to user trust.

Agree imore, citing an India Today report, a user in India has denounced a modus operandi consisting of text the stolen number pretending to be Apple, and asking users to change their Apple ID credentials.

Lose iPhone by SMS

A user identified as Vendant lost his iPhone 12 before going through all the usual steps, including trying to use “Find My iPhone” to locate it. However, the function showed that the iPhone was disconnected and the system was unable to obtain the exact location of the device. Later put your iPhone in lost mode, alerted the police, and locked your SIM card, so no one will be able to access your information even after turning on the iPhone.

Days later Vedant received an SMS suggesting that the iPhone had been found and that tapping a link would display the location. The link seemed legitimate because it contained ‘icloud’ and ‘Find my iPhone’. Then he received a message on his number saying: “Your lost iPhone 12 has been found and has been temporarily turned on. View location”.

The message also contained a link that apparently directed the owner to their iCloud. Upon opening it, Vedant was asked to log in, giving the new iPhone owner his Apple ID and password. After entering your details, you received an email saying that your Apple ID had been accessed from a Windows desktop. Then he changed his password and removed the Windows desktop from his Apple ID, although it was too late. Your stolen iPhone has already been removed from your Apple ID and your ‘Find my iPhone’ was turned off as well.

Everything indicates that the crooks got Vedant’s phone number by putting the SIM in a new device. However, the fact that the link number also corresponds to the number Microsoft uses to send its two-factor authentication codes, is another sign that the thief had some tech savvy.

With each new iOS update, Apple continues to shield the iPhone to avoid these types of situations. However, phishing techniques usually work in many cases, and in these cases, there is only distrust any request from our username and password, through text messages or emails, of our personal information.

