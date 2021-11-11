When we think of Bethesda, it is very likely that the first thing that comes to mind is The Elder Scrolls (and more than one specifically Skyrim) or Fallout, but one of the most anticipated projects of the company, Starfield, is cooking over fire slow. Todd Howard, one of the most visible faces of the company, has shared more information about the latter qualification on Reddit.

During an AMA (Ask Me Anything, “Ask me what you want”) that was organized on the English-speaking platform, several users focused their questions on this title. While some details are a bit sketchy, other answers tell us about various interesting topics, such as character creation or the development philosophy regarding mods.

About the character creator, he stated that the game will have a choice for several pronouns (masculine, feminine and neutral in English, which will have to be seen how it works at the level of various locations), and that we will be able to choose not only skills, but also background for our avatars.

Other data of shared interest touched on the subject of colleagues. Although he did not give much information, Todd Howard confirmed that there will be something like robot companions in the title. We will have to wait to see what this means, as the director chose to be quite ambiguous about it.

One of the most important pearls of information that could be seen during the AMA had to do with mods, something intrinsic not only to Bethesda games, but to the PC community as such. It was stated that Starfield will be fully compatible with mods and that this is a priority for the studio, as they greatly appreciate the work done by the gaming community.

On the other hand, Howard affirmed that they will surely show more of the game during the summer of 2022. In addition to this, it should be noted that in an interview given to IGN colleagues, he reiterated that the title will come out on November 11, 2022, and that they have a lot of confidence in being able to launch it without delay. Next time we see Starfield, it will already be much closer to the end of its development.