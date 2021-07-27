How to install these fourth betas

If you already had any of the previous betas installed and you keep the developer profile installed on your iPhone or iPad, you will only have to go to Settings> General> Software update. In this section you will find the new beta version available for download and subsequent installation. If you did not have any beta installed or you deleted the profile, we advise you to read the article in which we tell you how to install a beta of iOS 15 or iPadOS 15.

We remember that you are they are still unstable versions despite the fact that, in general, the previous betas have been quite correct in operation. It should not be forgotten that errors such as increased battery consumption, inability to use some apps, unexpected reboots and any other type of problem may appear. For this reason, it is not recommended to install these versions on devices that are used on a day-to-day basis, unless your job consists precisely in testing these types of versions if you are a developer.

At the moment we cannot detail the novelties of these fourth betas, if there are any, since we are still installing them in our terminals. In the next few hours or days we will be publishing in La Manzana Mordida the most striking details that could be in these versions. We remember that in previous betas we saw some improvements with respect to what Apple initially presented as novelties of both systems at WWDC 2021 held in June.

When will iOS 15 arrive? Will there be iOS 14.7.2 before?

Barring major surprise, Apple will not release these software versions until month of September. Probably in days after the presentation of their new iPhone, which would already hit the market with iOS 15 as standard. Saying an exact date is still risky, but it is practically a fact that it will be in that ninth month of the year, despite the fact that the company indicates that it will be “autumn” without giving many more clues.

What does not seem so clear is that iOS 14.7.1, launched last Monday, is going to be the latest version of iOS 14. A priori it is a version that is already too advanced to require new features and it also seems to be going well in terms of stability. However, there would still be a long month of August in which a vulnerability that requires an update could probably appear, with 14.7.2 or 14.8 being the candidates.