Best Technology Products Analyzed In 2021 By The Bitwares Team

We are ending 2021 and as always the idea is to select the 5 best technological products that we have analyzed this year, with some special mentions.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 (8.7)

Undoubtedly the best Smartphone we have tested this year. A compact, light, elegant and modern device, with excellent multimedia sections with a dazzling screen and incredible sound for a cell phone. The cameras are of a high standard, and the software is increasingly mature with multiple options. The only cons: a fair battery that is enough for the end of the day alone if we make moderate use. It also has an improved unlocking system, both by the face and by the ultrasonic fingerprint under the screen.

SENNHEISER HD 599 (8.3)

It is an open circumaural headphone with a warm and very fun sound signature, with great balance and good articulation in each of its frequencies, without presenting wheezing, excess brightness or reverberation. The instrumental separation is excellent and its great soundstage makes it ideal for games, series and movies. It has great technical capabilities that make it easy to equalize, which could neutralize your signature if sought.

ASUS Zenbook Flip S (8.7)

The ZenBook Flip S UX371 is the reflection of a great job by ASUS confirming the commitment to offer products with excellent construction and great features. It is a very round computer that stands out for its versatility in use through the 2-in-1 function that, through its hinge system, allows transforming the notebook into a Tablet, being ideal for designers and architects but also excellent for content consumption multimedia. It is a very powerful and extremely fast device to work with programs such as Photoshop and it is optimal to enjoy movies, series and videos since it has one of the best panels on the market, with OLED technology and 4k resolution. On the other hand, it is not recommended to play, due to the non-inclusion of a dedicated graphics card.

ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 (8.9)

An extremely powerful notebook with Core i9 10980HK processor, Geforce 3070 and 32 GB of RAM, with a great revolution in the segment. To the outstanding quality 15.6 ″ OLED main touch screen with 4k resolution, they add a 12.6 ″ IPS screen that is also tactile and complements any type of task. ASUS adds a plus to the obvious, innovates and allows us to add tools that we did not know were necessary and that helps us improve performance in any task we perform.

SONY SRS-XB12 (9.0)

The SONY SRS-XB12 is an excellent portable Bluetooth speaker, with a warm and full-bodied sound, with very powerful and controlled bass and mids with clear voices. High frequencies can be a bit hissy in some cases and a bit lacking in detail, but it would be too fine a thread for this product. It is compact, aesthetic and transportable with IP67 certification against water and dust that allows it to be submerged in a pool without problems. It is fully recommended for all those who want to improve the sound of their smartphones significantly and even to listen to music at small outdoor parties.

