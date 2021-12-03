If you need that extra mobility, these clothing products are ideal for you.

You will have in mind, I do not blame you, that any sewing machine he must be a monster difficult to transport and complicated of take out From home. The advantage of living in this new era from the internet is that any product that you can imagine is already being commercialized And it couldn’t be less with reduced versions of sewing machines. If you want a easy to move product and that allows you to do easy textile activities, take a look at our selection of portable sewing machines and let yourself be advised by your reference website for all types of online purchases.

PiAEK Portable Sewing Machine

We started this journey through portable sewing machines with a product that is characterized by being lightweight and compact, being easy to transport and providing a great ergonomic design. You can sew in any situation, both at home and when traveling to other places. This small sewing machine is perfect for fabrics, pants, Tshirts or curtains, coulding be used even for kids. The appliance can be used directly with 4 AA batteries or be plugged directly into the current. The sale pack Includes the portable sewing machine itself, 8 bobbins, 10 safety pins, a tape measure, a scissors, a sewing needle, a long rod, a needle threader, a sewing needle and the instruction manual.

Know more: PiAEK Portable Sewing Machine

AiMaKE Portable Sewing Machine

The company responsible for the manufacture of this product ensures that the sale kit is perfect for those who are looking for an article to be able to sew quickly and anywhere, as it includes a sewing bag set 29-piece, with own sewing machine, 12 reels of different colors, 10 safety pins, a pair of pair of scissors, a measuring tape, a spare needle, a threader, an axle and the instruction manual. This machine is suitable for use with fabric thicknesses less than 1.8 millimeters and can work with 4 AA batteries. Has 4 thread adjustment points and you only have to adjust the mounting plate and press the button to sew. Although it works without bobbin thread, you will need to tie the knot at the beginning and end after sewing. It’s a sewing machine easy to transport and easy to use, compared to the classic tabletop.

Know more: AiMaKE Portable Sewing Machine

UALAU Portable Sewing Machine

In the field of portable sewing machines it is important to refer to weight of the products and this time we are facing an article of only 400 grams, which is very convenient for sewing in any situation, for example traveling. The sewing machine works with 4 AA batteries or with the power supply. its design result different of other portable sewing machines on the market and, in addition, the product has a new more ergonomic handle, with rounded arches to make it more comfortable to hold. The machine is made of plastic and metal of high quality, being able to be used To sew curtains, small items of DIY or clothing.

Know more: UALAU Portable Sewing Machine

KPCB Tech Portable Sewing Machine

That you have not heard of a certain brand or company does not indicate that they do not manufacture really interesting and suitable products for your needs. In this case, the company KPCB Tech proposes you a portable sewing machine that not only sews, but also wind the bobbin automatically. The product can be fed through a power adapter or through the classics batteries And it is simple of using. Her little patented sewing table is comfortable to sew and integrates a rule and a compartment where accessories can be stored. The product has a light integrated and thread cutter side, in addition to two speeds different sewing and two control options, via the on / off switch or via the foot pedal.

Know more: KPCB Tech Portable Sewing Machine

KP-KidsEU Portable Sewing Machine

We close this list of recommendations with another of those sewing machines that seem to have miraculously reduced their size, but that invite us to carry out small sewing jobs anywhere. The product includes a sewing kit and a christmas kit, with a drawstring bag, so that the little ones can start sewing. Includes a security guard that avoids any contact with the needle and results easy to operate with foot pedal or with the on / off button. It also has a button to regulate speed and has instructions in Spanish, with video tutorials on-line. If you want to introduce any child to this world of sewing, here is the perfect opportunity.

Know more: KP-KidsEU Portable Sewing Machine

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Urban Tecno receives a commission.

