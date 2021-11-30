Which is basically anything, except play it on console, since it is only for PC and mobiles.

In this game you are a god capable of creating or destroying the world at will. And it is that, when you think of being divine, you think of the infinite freedom to do what you want and this sandbox captures that very well.

The simulation level is really deep and, as gods that we are, we will observe the emergence of civilizations and empires, being able to help them, ignore them or send them seven plagues just for the sake of it. All very pixelated and retro, but for me, that just adds to the charm.

Total control, infinite possibilities, no microtransactions, very active developers (who keep the game interesting with a multitude of news) and a community of players that is the envy of other well-known titles. Little more could be asked for.

Without a doubt, our choice if you really want to feel what an omnipotent being must be, with the fate of the whole world in his hands.

From Dust, the multi-award winning god simulator

If you prefer some more modern graphics, with a very original and spectacular design, From Dust is our next pick in games where you will pretend to be god.

Also, this time yes, you will also have it for console And, since the game is 10 years old (it’s from 2011), you won’t have a problem if you have a Play 3, for example.

In this title multi-awarded You control the environment in which a primitive tribe moves and develops. And you will have to help them, because the wild is not so in agreement that these humans evolve enough to fill it with plastic in the future.

Luckily, as you embody a God, you will be able to influence what happens and stop eruptions and floods across 13 different territories in story mode, along with 30 additional maps in challenge mode.

It’s not as deep as WorldBox, but it doesn’t need to be either and there are many ways to get through each level, which makes it very creative. Insist that we love your graphic design, seriously. Don’t be fooled by the age of the game, it is a small work of art.

The Universim, planet and god simulator

Manage a kingdom, a colony or a nation? That’s for amateurs. Better simulate an entire planet in which humanity develops from the moment it comes down from the tree until it puts WiFi to the toasters for some reason that escapes us.

With Universim, a game that started on Kickstarter, we can take control of that planet.

We are the gods we watch from above the development of our worshipers, being able to influence for good, for bad (because it is clear that they deserve a punishment) or letting everything run itself towards disaster, as in real life.

Available only for PC, It is ideal for all those who always wanted to be able to send a natural disaster from time to time.

Crest, god and the commandments

Crest is a very curious game in which you are god and you act, literally, writing commandments. The funny thing is, those damn humans have a damn mania for possessing damn free will. So what you write can be interpreted in many ways, especially of all those that you did not expect.

That is, again as in reality.

With survival game elements and an aesthetic low poly which gives it a very curious charm, you can find it on Steam for PC, but be careful, it is not in spanish language, nor for console. It seems that those gadgets are more atheist and pagan.

Reus, giants and gods

Reus is an independent game in which we handle a series of 4 giants with so much power that they are capable of modifying nature, providing resources (animals, plants and minerals), creating life and even playing genetic engineering.

Located in a cute and colorful 2D world, the most interesting thing about the game is that, once again, the free will of those who worship you gets in the way and upsets everything.

Thus, even if you are the most benevolent god in the world, if you shower your followers with many resources and goods, they can become greedy and start fighting and doing evil anyway.

That is, you are not directly responsible for the disaster if it occurs and your intentions were good. You wish not, it is a break for the conscience, if there is any gamer that still has something like that.

As a curiosity, this yes you can play it on both PC and console.

The Black & White series, by Peter Molyneux

You can’t talk about games where you can be God without the name coming up Peter molyneux. He’s the creator of the original god simulator, Populous, whose cover of the second part illustrates the heading of this article and I well enjoyed on my old first PC when the 90’s poked its nose.

The Serie Populous has had a few incarnations (and follow-up rumors that, sadly, haven’t come true yet), all the way down to Populous: The beginning, the final title from 1998, more like an RTS than the original god simulator.

So, to close this list as it deserves, we have to also talk about the series Black & White, Molyneux’s other foray into the simulations of gods, with a different approach than Populous.

This title already has nothing less than 20 years old and it is only for PC. In it, you are a newborn deity with a huge pet that you can choose from (cow, lion, monkey, tiger or wolf).

On a plus point, the game’s AI is pretty good and it doesn’t penalize whether you’re a kind or evil god, you can be successful with both approaches.

As against, what can not buy now (although you may find it somewhere in abandonware if you search) and that, perhaps, the player does not have much direct control over the game.

As you can see, options God games They are not lacking if you want to be what you always longed for, a humble almighty god who unleashes his anger against everyone. Because let’s face it, in all these games you’re always touching the send button for some plague or disaster. The other is not funny.