November always stands out for being a month of transition towards Christmas (in which we already started preparing things) and for having the long-awaited Black Friday. But it also hides a date indicated by many on the calendar: the Singles Day (or Singles Day in its English version), which is celebrated every year on November 11.

It is a kind of celebration where many brands launch exclusive discounts for 24 hours (what lasts the day itself) that we are going to take advantage of today to focus exclusively on heaters. Since it is undoubtedly one of our must during the fall and winter. That is why we are going to see what the best offers are on this Singles Day:





This model of Purline, an electric radiator with 2,000 W of power, which stands out above all for its fast it heats up and for his low consumption. Ideal to avoid scares in the electricity bill. 109.99 euros 59.90 euros.

PURLINE MR2000B Electric Radiator Heater with Mica Panel up to 2000 W Black Color with Wheels and thermostat





If what we are looking for is a compact heater, this one from Taurus is a good idea, as well as being quite inexpensive: 29.90 euros 20.50 euros. Plugs in directly to the socket, without any cables, making it ideal for small spaces.

Taurus Tropicano Plug Heater Mini portable ceramic, Light and Compact, Cordless Heater, programmable thermostat, 2 flow intensities, Cooling mode, 500 W, Plastic, Black





What we like the most about this floor heater is that we can use it both indoors and outdoors. It is designed to be rotated 120 or 360º and can be used at both 600 and 1,200 W. 99.99 euros 59.99 euros.

Blumfeldt Heat Guru 360 – Floor Heater, Radiator, Infrared Heater, IPX4 Protection, 120 ° / 360 ° C Oscillation, Indoor or Outdoor, Max. 1200 W, 22 x 56 cm, Black





This other heater, of Aigostar, it can also rotate if we program it with the remote control. It is very easy to transport from one room to another and has three modes of use, also programmable with timer. 72.99 euros 54.74 euros.

Aigostar Bert – 1500W Ceramic Heater, Remote Control, 70 ° Oscillation, 3 Modes, Fan. Silent tower heater, Thermostat, 7.5 hour timer. Black color





A smaller but powerful model, also with 1,500 W, is this one Haeger with two heat speeds. 49 euros 38 euros.





If we are looking for a more delicate design, this model of Saivod with timer and two power levels is a good idea. 79 euros 69.95 euros.

Saivod NPO heater with timer





If what we want is a multifunctional heater, this one from Philips is also a purifier and fan, so we can use it all year round. 294.90 euros 238.99 euros.

Philips Series 2000 AMF220 / 15, 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater, Purify, cool and heat your home at any time





And last but not least, this compact heater from Rowenta with 2,400 W of power it is the best seller on Amazon so it deserves to enter the selection. 44.99 euros 40.18 euros.

Rowenta Comfort Compact SO2330 – Comfort Compact 2400W heater, Silence function, 2 speeds, mechanical thermostat anti-frost function, cold air fan, easy transport, black

