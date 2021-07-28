Just as lighting has become one of the axes of car design, doors are also one of the most prominent elements. Few manufacturers have dared to mount the doors of reverse opening, the suicide calls, being more common those of compass. Those of Benteler have presented an interesting concept of doors.

There are many concepts that we have seen without a central pillar. The so-called B-post in which the rear doors are anchored serves to prop up the chassis structure and offer more rigidity to the structure. Without it, manufacturers see it, and want it, to strengthen the chassis and thus pass the dreaded Euro NCAP crash tests.

Much to its regret, more than one brand would have liked to put a certain model into production without that central pillar, but it supposes an important additional investment that, logically, is transferred to the price of the car. Those of Benteler, a company specialized in automotive engineering and technology in different fields, have just presented a new concept of doors without the aforementioned B-pillar.

New Benteler B-pillar-less doors allow more comfortable access to the interior

The new doors without a central pillar from Benteler, designed for electric cars

According to the specialist, these doors meet all crash requirements, facilitating entry into the vehicle and increasing the space inside. And it is that the secret of these doors built in a special aluminum alloy is that already integrate the aforementioned central pillar in the structure of the rear doors, a solution that also implies that this door opens completely as if it were a sliding door.

Those of the engineering company point out that they are ready to go into production, and that they comply with all safety standards, so it opens the door to manufacturers who wish to transfer their advanced concepts directly to production, with a completely open interior. A very attractive design for customers and, of course, against increasingly tough competition.

Benteler recognizes that the structure of the door has made it necessary to specially reinforce some sections of the frame, especially the rigidity to avoid the roof crushing, one of the consequences that would arise in the event of an accident. In this sense, the key areas of the reinforcement have not been pointed out, pointing only to an extra extra weight. However, they have referred to a very important issue, and that is that this design is designed for the new generation of electric cars They come, especially for their construction with lightweight materials that reduces weight, and compensates with the extra batteries.