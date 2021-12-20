Every time we live in smaller spaces and accumulate more things, keeping everything in order is a daily challenge. In fact, one of the main challenges Spanish households face is the lack of space and storage according to the latest data from the IKEA Life at Home report.

This becomes even more relevant when we focus on the bedroom since it is proven that an orderly environment encourages relaxation, rest and quality of sleep. Thus, the storage systems take on a new meaning in this room, not only for an aesthetic purpose but also as a solution that provides well-being.

New arrivals Winter 2021 – IKEA

The bed, the great ally of order





The bed can become a good ally in this regard. just as he has pointed out to us Manuel Delgado, IKEA interior designer. According to Delgado, the bed is the most important piece of furniture in the bedroom. Before, we only related it to the activity of sleeping and resting, and today it acquires a second utility by solve organizational problems in the bedroom.

If you are doubting whether you need beds with storage, or without storage, Manuel Delgado, Ikea interior designer, gives us the keys to know the advantages of each of them, and how to take advantage

Next, we will talk about the advantages of having a bed with storage and also how we can take advantage of certain accessories and secondary storage to give this second use to beds that do not have integrated storage systems.

Advantages of beds with storage





• Space: either single or double, the bed is one of the pieces of furniture that occupies the most space in the room. Beds with drawers or couches take advantage of this large surface as storage space that is usually used to store large-volume items such as suitcases, duvets, coats, etc.

• Flexibility: The bed as a storage unit allows us to play with different combinations and accessories depending on the space in the room and also on the items we want to store. For example, couches are a good alternative when we do not have much space around the bed and it is not possible to use drawers. As it opens upwards, we do not need much space around it and in general the storage surface is usually open-plan. Using boxes, suitcases or accessories to divide and compartmentalize this space will also give us practicality and order when it comes to taking advantage of what we keep under the bed.





• Functionality: Many complementary storage systems such as boxes or airbags are designed based on the standard sizes of the beds, thus, storing by families or group of elements (bedding, seasonal clothing, slippers, etc.) helps us to optimize the space we have and make it much more practical and functional.

• Sustainability: A great advantage of beds with storage is that we can reuse them and take advantage of their dual function when we move house or relocate to another room. It is a storage space that we already have by default, with which the investment in cabinets, both in size and in money, will always be less.

• Weather: generally the items of greater volume and that we use less, such as the Nordic, suitcases or seasonal clothes, we usually store them in the highest part of the cabinets, with which, making the change of season, for example, is done slower and more tedious. By being able to organize these elements under the bed, the times are shortened and the process is done in a much faster and easier way.

Disadvantages of beds with storage





• Mobility: The main disadvantage of storage beds is mobility. They weigh more and are more difficult to move, which is why they are more recommended for fixed rooms than for flexible spaces where furniture has to be moved constantly.

Advantages of beds without storage





• Mobility: The beds without storage are much more comfortable when it comes to giving a turn to the organization of the bedroom because they weigh less, are much easier to move and allow us to reorganize the bedroom easily.

• Feeling of lightness: Depending on our needs, in some spaces it is important to play with light furniture with simple lines that help us create a feeling of spaciousness in the space. In these cases, the beds with legs and without storage look less bulky and give us that feeling of lightness that we are looking for.





• Other functions: not always the second function of beds should be related to storage. Depending on our particular needs, we can take advantage of the space between the floor and the mattress to incorporate a trundle bed, for example.

• Adaptability: Today there are countless secondary furniture products that are designed to take advantage of the space under the bed of standard sizes. Rolling drawers, folding bags, boxes, baskets, etc., allow us to adapt this second function to beds without storage, even long after having them as part of our bedroom.

Disadvantages of beds without storage





• Space: The great disadvantage of beds without storage is the wasted surface under the bed. However, there are currently many secondary storage alternatives that adapt to standard measurements and take advantage of the space between the floor and the mattress.

More information | Ikea

In Decoesfera | The most beautiful Christmas Led lighting from IKEA

Has inspired us

Canapé upholstered in leatherette. Price: 215 euros.

Canapé Upholstered in Leatherette, Round Corners Finish – Cabeceroscamas.com (Black, 90×190)

Frame bed with 4 drawers. Price: 174.27 euros.

Bed Frame with 4 Drawers, Double Bed, Kendra Model, Finished in Artik White Color, Measurements: 156 cm (Width) x 196 cm (Depth) x 37 cm (Height)

Platform bed without headboard. Price: 153.02 euros.

Zinus Platform bed without Suzanne headboard 15.2 cm, Mattress base, No need for a bed base, Solid wood slat support, Easy assembly, 135 x 190 cm