The introduction of NFTs in the world of videogames it is already a reality and more and more companies are open to this type of market. Ubisoft Quartz is present in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, something that has not sat well with the staff of the French company.

While all this is going on, the room for the joke remains. For this reason the user Ultra.Boi has decided to make a small change in the original Doom, allowing us to photograph the famous NFT monkeys. For those who do not know what it is about, they are procedurally generated images, they have become NFT and their value has increased exponentially.

As you can see in the video, the weapons have been replaced by a camera, whose sole objective is to shoot the monkeys. For each photograph we take, our dollar counter will increase, so in a simple game we can end up with millions of dollars in NFT.

Mind you, the damned monkeys are fierce and throw bananas to defend themselves against their fate. It’s all about a direct mockery of speculation present in many of these products. You can download the mod through this link and enjoy taking photos everywhere. It is not the first time that Doom has been used to laugh, since the rain from GTA Trilogy was also included thanks to a mod.