Batwoman confirms the existence of Swamp Thing in the Arrowverse

The episode marking the middle of the third season of Batwoman revealed the presence of Swamp Thing in the Arrowverse, which could herald the return of Alec Holland to the scene.

The DC Comics series produced by the CW network in the United States have managed to build a solid universe, and one of the surprises within this set of series is the existence of Swamp Thing within Prime Earth, where Batwoman herself operates.

In the seventh episode of the third season of Batwoman, Mary Hamilton Kane has been infected and became the new owner of the Poison Ivy mantle, which puts the bat team (Ryan Wilder and Luke Fox) into action.

Wilder goes to his mother, businesswoman Jada Jet, to ask her to work on an antidote to try to cure Kate, when one of the scientists mentions that he had not seen anything similar since the Swamp Thing contamination in Louisiana.

Swamp Thing approaching the Arrowverse?

This is not the first time that the ecological hero is mentioned in the CW series, since in the final episode of Crisis on Infinite Earths the land that Swamp Thing inhabits, Earth 19, was established.

There was even a plan for Swamp Thing and Constantine to share the scene in the crossover, but at the time the crossover occurred, the network did not have the rights to the Swamp Thing series, a program that aired until October 2020.

“I tried my hardest to get Swamp Thing in Crisis on Infinite Earths… When you have Constantine (In Legends of Tomorrow), not having a Swamp Thing crossover is a shame, a wasted opportunity“Said Marc Guggenheim, producer of the DC Comics series on the CW network.

The episode Pick Your Poison marks the middle of the third season of Batwoman, whose new episodes will return on January 12, 2022 to the CW network.

Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman, Rachel Starsken as Alice, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, and Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox.

The third season of Batwoman airs on the CW network in the United States, while in Mexico and Latin America the new episodes can be seen through HBO and on the digital platform HBO Max.

