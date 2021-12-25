One more time HE SAYS has delivered a Battlefield with a questionable state at its launch, since for some deliveries they have dedicated themselves to fixing the games with the following updates. This caused some players to quit Battlefield 2042 to return to Battlefield v, the previous delivery.

During the last hours the number of concurrent players in Battlefield V had exceeded the number of players in Battlefield 2042. This data corresponds to the Steam version of the game and can be found on this site.

The reception of Battlefield 2042 It has been mixed, because although there are those who defend the game, others believe that the specialists and vehicle balance are not up to the standard. Although Battlefield V also had a controversial release, the game’s updates and patches made it a very enjoyable experience, causing some players to decide to return to what DICE fixes Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 launched on November 19 in Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PlayStation 5 and PC, but apparently those who are having the best time are the PC players and next-generation consoles. This is because in these versions Battlefield 2042 offers matches for up to 128 players, which ensures that something is always happening on the battlefield.

Although in the last hours the player count of Battlefield 2042 once again surpassed Battlefield VIt is clear that Battlefield fans are not satisfied with the current state of the new installment. Battlefield 2042 offers three main experiences which are All-Out Warfare, Battlefield Portal, and Hazard Zone.