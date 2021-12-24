Battlefield 2042 It was one of the most anticipated video games of the year, but it has ended up becoming one of the biggest disappointments for many fans who have had to suffer countless technical problems that show that the title of DICE and Electronic Arts was not ready to go out. the sale. As a consequence of all this, we have now learned that Battlefield V has more active players than Battlefield 2042 on Steam, which shows that fans of the first-person war action saga want to enjoy one of the most successful franchises of the last decade, but in the best possible conditions. Conditions that 2042 is not currently offering.

It has been the journalist Tom Henderson who has shared a shocking comparison that indicates that in the last hours there have been 22,993 simultaneous players enjoying Battlefield V (which originally came out in 2018) for just 19,002 users playing Battlefield 2042, which hit stores around the world just a few weeks ago. An absolutely devastating data for DICE, aware that it has a lot of work ahead of it to recover users that has left by the way and that they have abandoned the last installment of the series due to the numerous technical problems.

Battlefield 2042 was to have tsunamis, fiery tornadoes, and volcano eruptions in the first place

From Electronic Arts they know that things were not working in DICE and that is why they recently proceeded to a restructuring that they hope will be the solution. Vince zampella, co-founder of Respawn Entertainment has left the American company to become the head of the Battlefield saga, which will now have several supporting studios developing the game narrative and also helping DICE in the fundamental tasks so that Battlefield 2042 is the success that it was supposed to be.