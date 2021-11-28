It’s been just over a week since Battlefield 2042 went on sale worldwide, and although at least for now it doesn’t officially have a Battle Royale mode, fans have taken it upon themselves to create it themselves using the Battlefield Portal, its complex editor of game modes.

Battlefield 2042 receives a Battle Royale mode through Portal, showing that its game mode editor truly offers the endless possibilities that DICE commented on before its release. There are many changes and additions necessary to transform the original game modes into a Battle Royale, and yet it seems that it is possible to achieve it. You can look at it in the next video.

DICE Chief Designer Leaving Company Following Battlefield 2042 Launch

Reddit user and Battlefield fan chbmg has been the creator of this game mode, dubbed “Warfield 100”, probably alluding to Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision’s Battle Royale. Chbmg has offered details about the operation of this Battle Royale and its limitations in practice, and has given the possibility that any user can host games of the same, so that your creation can be extended and used freely.

Battlefield 2042 receives a Battle Royale mode through Portal

We look forward to future creations that fans will be able to bring in for DICE’s new first-person shooter title. Battlefield 2042 is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and Microsoft Windows.