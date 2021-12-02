Electronic Arts and DICE have already warned you that during the first week of December it would be enabled the third big update of Battlefield 2042 and therefore anyone who has a copy of the game can now start downloading it, about which it must be said that it brings a good amount of news.

To get started, from next week the weekly missions will be activated. Every seven days you will be able to complete three different missions that will appear in the main menu and that will offer a certain amount of experience to carry them out, although the fact of finishing them all will serve to unlock a cosmetic item.

In Portal mode you will find a new mode called Vehicle Team Deathmatch, in which vehicles will have a special role in this type of custom game. In addition, new types of rules have been implemented so that players have more possibilities when creating their own experiences.

The menus have been updated so that it is now easier and more intuitive to navigate through them. For example, the collection will better reflect everything that is blocked, in use or can be equipped, just as the interface has also received some other improvement so that the icons are distributed and are seen in a more consistent way.

Along with all this, DICE claims to have introduced more than 150 individual corrections, minor changes and improvements in all the maps, among them problems when respawning, collisions in unexpected places, in the interaction of weapons and vehicles and also problems with the sound.

In the next few days it is expected to be published another minor update that will include more changes and fixes to make the experience even better. Until then, you can read the patch notes in full to see each and every one of the changes and improvements applied, which are not particularly few.