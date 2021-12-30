Bashblog, a simple script that allows you to write and publish blogs in text mode from the Linux terminal

The world of blogging seems, today, monopolized by some very specific CMS (like WordPress.com / WordPress.org); which not only works against the plurality of technological alternatives, but in many cases forces users to use tools clearly superior to their needs with regard to complexity and use of resources.

We have already spoken on a previous occasion about the JAMStack methodology, a new trend on the rise in the field of web development, which can be as complex or simple as we need.

In the specific case of the tool that we present to you today, Bashblog, it can be as simple as a script of 1000 lines that we execute in the shell and allow us to write our blog in text mode.

Compared to other static site generators such as Hugo, Jekyll or Gatsby, Bashblog does not need to function anything more than the basic applications of any Unix system

As recounted by its creator, Carlos Fenollosa from Barcelona, ​​”Bashblog was created out of the need to have a very simple way to post blog posts by using a public folder [en mi servidor], without any special requirements or dependencies. It works on GNU / Linux, OSX and BSD, no installation required “.

How simple? Well, as well as downloading the file bb.sh and give it execution permissions – you’ll have to do all of that just once – and, every time you want to publish something, type ‘./bb.sh post‘, hit’ intro ‘ and start writing your post.

Nothing to envy to other blog creation systems

And if you’re thinking “that’s too simple, surely there are a ton of basic features that I’ll have to do without”, let me tell you that Bashblog has support for

Style sheet CSS .

Use of drafts .

Automatic generation of RSS feeds .

. Sort by tags and categories .

Writing using Markdown language.

Integration with web services such as Disqus (comments), Feedburner (feed subscription), Google Analytics (web analytics) and Twitter (social buttons).

The data of our accounts in these services can introduce them by directly editing a section of the .sh file itself, the same in which we will indicate the title of the blog and its starting URL.

Once you decide to publish the post, Bashblog will generate the relevant static HTML files that you can upload to standard web hosting or services such as GitHub or Neocities.

Other commands

To continue editing a draft:

./bb.sh post nombre_archivo

To enter edit mode using HTML instead of Markdown:

./bb.sh post -html

To edit an already published post:

./bb.sh edit -f nombre_archivo.html

To regenerate the entire website: