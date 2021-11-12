The Barwell Motorsport team has revealed its intention to have two Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo in the Endurance Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe in 2022. Although the team of British origin competed with only one GT3 this year, achieving the Pro-Am title of the Sprint Cup and the general contest with Miguel Ramos and Enrique Chaves, training wants to return to the competitive model of previous years and will seek to regain the Silver Cup crown of the Endurance Cup with two cars and a driver line-up yet to be defined. In fact, the team is looking for suitable drivers for its renewed program.

It should be remembered that the Silver Cup and Barwell Motorsport have a special relationship. In fact, the British structure achieved the ‘Silver’ title for drivers and teams at the 2020 Endurance Cup. A success that he will try to emulate this year, if it can be washed down by a new class victory at the 24 Hours of Spa as he achieved in 2019, one of the three triumphs he has achieved in the Belgian classic within the different categories that make up the Endurance Cup. Beyond his double bet on the Silver Cup, Barwell does not rule out lining up an additional GT3 in the Pro-Am Cup or the Am Cup.

For the moment, the only safe thing beyond the program of two Barwell Motorsport’s Lamborghini is that the team is looking for drivers. In fact, in a statement issued by the training it is specified that «Barwell is in talks with several drivers for the six seats that will be available in the two Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo that will line up the team. We want to speak with the right Silver drivers who are interested in joining the team that has won the championship in the past. As always, our Silver Cup program is supported by the Lamborghini Squadra Corse, with a very close follow-up of our ‘Silver’ riders ».