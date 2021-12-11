In the same way that Paper Mario joins the catalog of retro games for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, Nintendo has announced that the next Nintendo 64 game to join the service is Banjo-Kazooie, the classic platform game developed by Rare, which at that time was owned by Nintendo, as well as all its licenses. It will arrive in just a few weeks.

Specifically, Banjo-Kazooie will arrive on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack in January 2022, has confirmed the Japanese account of Nintendo on Twitter. At the moment there is no confirmed day, so we have to wait to know that last detail. Without a doubt, it is a good addition to the catalog, one of the most loved classic Rare games on Nintendo 64, along with proposals such as 007 Goldeneye or Perfect Dark. Games that could be coming to the Nintendo service soon.

な お 、 次 回 は 2022 年 1 月 に 『バ ン ジ ョ ー と カ ズ ー イ の 大 冒 険』 を 追加 予 定 で す。 pic.twitter.com/VJeBbECCnC – 任天堂 株式会社 (@Nintendo) December 10, 2021

Today, Banjo-Kazooie is a license that is limited to collaborations with other popular franchises, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, where it is on the fighter roster. Although when it was released in the late 90s for Nintendo 64 it was a success thanks to a more than remarkable proposal of platforms and 3D adventures with two very charismatic characters. Later there were several sequels for different platforms.

As confirmed by Nintendo, the trickle of games coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is expected to be more or less constant and bring new Nintendo 64 and SEGA Mega Drive titles. This extended mode of Nintendo Switch Online costs 39.99 euros per year, twice the normal one, but it also has the payment expansion of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Happy Home Paradise.