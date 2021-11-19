Bandai Namco expects big sales from Elden Ring

Although FromSoftware games have always been considered for an audience that loves difficulty, each new job from these developers becomes more popular than the last. In this way, Bandai Namco, who are in charge of the publication of this title, they expect Elden ring achieve million dollar sales in your first days.

In a recent meeting with investors, Bandai Namco mentioned that they hope that Elden ring managed to sell four million units by the end of the current fiscal year, that is, in just one month. This was what was commented on the matter:

“The game has received praise from both the industry and fans, winning numerous awards at European events even before its launch, and is expected to sell 4 million units by the end of the fiscal year.”

While this is a possibility, especially considering the excitement that has been built around this title in its most recent beta period, these are likely to be quite high numbers. For instance, Sekiro: Shadows Die TwiceFromSoftware’s earliest game hit the market in March 2019, and it wasn’t until July 2020 that sales surpassed five million units, more than a year after its launch.

Elden ring It will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on February 25, 2022. In related topics, here you can see our gameplay of this title. In the same way, this is how this delivery runs in the past generation.

Editor’s Note:

Bandai Namco has pretty high predictions. While the four million mark can be surpassed in a month, it wouldn’t be a big surprise if Elden ring cannot sell this many units. The game is going to be a success, no one denies that, but this will not happen so quickly.

Via: Twisted voxel