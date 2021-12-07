Bahrain Raid Xtreme has seen convulsive weeks. The fire that he suffered in the test prior to the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and that resulted in serious burns in one of the team’s technicians forced the structure to withdraw its registration from the test. The formation had planned to compete with two units of the BRX Hunter T1 + with Sébastien Loeb and ‘Orly’ Terranova as a test to prepare for the Dakar 2022, a participation that had to be exchanged for a double test session. First of all, Nani Roma and Sébastien Loeb have tested the BRX Hunter T1 + in the desert of Umm Al Quwain, test session that has had its reply with a new test in which the French Loeb and the Argentine Terranova have piloted the T1 + developed by Prodrive.

The French Sebastien loeb has made clear the importance of this test when preparing for the 44th edition of the Dakar Rally for a team that has developed a new prototype such as the BRX Hunter T1 +: «This test is important for the whole team. In this test we have had all the terrain that we will face in the next Dakar Rally. It is a perfect option for the whole team to work together and focus our efforts on getting to know the car and on details such as navigation. I am sure that this work session with Fabial Lorken will help us a lot when it comes to tackling the Dakar. The goal is to win the rally, but that is a goal that involves making very few mistakes.

‘Orly’ Newfoundland He will compete alongside the Spanish Dani Oliveiras, also a participant in this test. The Spanish-speaking couple faces a double challenge, as their recent arrival to the team adds to the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team’s short preparation, so their experience in driving the Prodrive prototype is even less than that of their companions: “It was my first time with the car. It’s great to have the option to test the BRX Hunter T1 + in the same conditions that we will find at the Dakar Rally in less than four weeks. Dani and I have worked on different aspects, but we have prioritized navigation. It will be very important not to make any mistakes if we want to have a good result in Saudi Arabia.