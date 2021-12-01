Bad bunny is still the undisputed king of the music industry, and has ruled so Spotify. Music streaming platform reveals songs, artists and podcast most listened to 2021, and in his list the Puerto Rican rapper and composer is consecrated for the second consecutive year as the most listened to artist in the world. In Spain, the most listened to of the year is Rauw Alejandro.

With more than 9,100 million listeners this year, Bad Bunny is the favorite of Spotify users worldwide. In second position we find Taylor Swift, followed by the K-Pop band BTS (for the first time in the ranking). In fourth place is rapper Drake and in fifth position Justin Bieber.

The Top 5 of the most listened to female artists in the world is led by Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Doja Cat. In the list of most listened to songs during 2021 worldwide, the winner is “divers license” by Olivia Rodrigo with more than 1,100 million listens on Spotify. This ranking is followed by “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X and “STAY” by The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber. Olivia Rodrigo doubled with “good 4 u” as the fourth most listened song of the year and the ‘top 5’ closed with “Levitating” by Dua Lipa with DaBaby.

The most listened to in Spain during 2021

In Spain we have it clear: this 2021 music in Spanish has reigned with Rauw Alejandro topping the list -and Bad Bunny in second position-. The ranking is completed with Myke Towers, J Balvin and Anuel AA. Furthermore, the most listened to Spanish has been C. Tangana – last February the record for the best debut of a Spanish album, reaping more than 5 million reproductions in a single day.

The most listened to female artists in our country come from the hand of Aitana at number one and Karol G at number two. The list is completed with María Becerra, Dua Lipa and Nicki Nicole. In addition, Spotify has revealed that the ‘top 5’ of songs most listened to in our country comes from the hand of “Todo De Ti” by Rauw Alejandro; Sebastian Yatra’s “Couple Of The Year” with Myke Towers; Bad Bunny’s “Yonaguni”; “Fiel”, from Los Legendarios with Wisin and Jhay Cortez; and in fifth position, “La Historia” by El Taiger with DJ Conds.

This 2021 podcasts have played a very important role. That is why the number one in Spain is “Nobody Knows Nothing”, followed by “Understand Your Mind”, on psychology and well-being. “Stretching the gum” is in third place; fourth, “The Wild Project”; and fifthly “Today’s Horoscope”.

