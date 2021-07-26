Babylon's Fall reveals the date of its first closed beta

Square Enix has announced the dates for the first phase of Babylon’s Fall closed beta testing, which will take place on July 29 in Japan, on August 5 in North America and the August 12. The first beta of the game developed by PlatinumGames will take place for PC through Steam, while the second will add PS4 and the third PS5, although on dates yet to be determined.

Phase one of the Babylon’s Fall beta will focus on the fundamental aspects of online gambling, including downloading and installing the Steam version client, registering and authenticating accounts, and operational testing on the server and network. Since this phase will emphasize technical tests, tests involving elements of the game will be kept to a minimum, and may be little enjoyment for the player.

What to expect from Babylon’s Fall

From the creators of NieR: Automata, Babylon’s Fall features a group of warriors wearing a special kit, the gideon’s coffin, on an odyssey to overcome the gigantic Babylon tower. Players will have to wield unique weapons in each hand and use the power of Gideon’s coffin to make combinations with up to four weapons at the same time and infinite strategic variations in combat.

<br>

Know more: Square Enix already has a script prepared for what Final Fantasy X-3 could be



Among the aspects of the game, the visual one stands out, as it has been achieved using a “brushstroke style” newly developed to create a unique fantasy setting with a medieval oil painting aesthetic. For its part, the gameplay of the title will focus on the online cooperative multiplayer for up to 4 players. However, at the moment there is no release date for this project that will come to PS4, PS5 and PC.