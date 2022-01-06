The first impressions Babylon’s Fall gave us when we tested its latest closed beta weren’t very good, leading us to believe that game development had a lot of work to do. Despite this, it is seen that in reality it was not so much, because Square Enix has announced that has entered the gold phase.

As usual, this means that the next PlatinumGames work has completed its development, so now it only remains to start manufacturing its copies for their corresponding distribution. In fact, it is striking that there are still two months ahead until this moment occurs, because it will not be until March 3 when it hits PS4, PS5 and PC via Steam.

Until then what its creators will do is correct errors that they detect and also work on day one patch which can be downloaded on the day of its launch. However, it has not been specified what exactly this update will contain or how much space it will occupy on the different systems.

Babylon’s Fall It will be a cooperative action RPG in which up to four players will team up to enter the Tower of Babel and overcome its challenging floors. To overcome these adversities, the warriors will have multiple types of weapons with their own abilities and with the possibility of customizing the equipment from top to bottom.