AVL Racing was the company designated to carry out the ‘Balance of Performance’ of the DTM for the 2021 season, first campaign under the GT3 regulation of the contest. Despite the participation of up to seven brands, five of them full time, the Austrian company did a great job that left all the players in the championship quite satisfied. Although this is not usually the norm when there is a ‘BoP’ involved, AVL Racing surprised everyone with effective performance tuning, also carried out under a very different model from that used by other championships based on virtual simulation. For this reason, ITR has activated the necessary springs not only to renew its link with AVL, but to expand the collaboration with the company.

In fact, AVL Racing will be in charge of carrying out the ‘Balance of Performance’ of the DTM and the DTM Trophy in 2022, thus drawing a joint quality standard by providing the performance balance of both categories. AVL Racing will once again bet on the model based almost exclusively on computational calculation to seek the greatest possible performance equality between the GT3s that compete in the DTM and the GT4s that make up the DTM Trophy grid. A notable challenge since, as in one category as in the other, the cars that compete are born from very different concepts due to the position and type of engine. With everything, AVL will seek balance by adjusting weight and power delivery from VSM Race software data, based on simulation models with up to 100,000 turns.

Michael Resl, ITR’s director of competition and technology, promoter of the DTM, has assured in relation to the extended link with AVL Racing: «The collaboration with AVL has immediately convinced us. Their work has also been highly appreciated by the manufacturers, as well as by the teams and drivers, above all because the ‘BoP’ has been the result of open and transparent communication by all. The specific method used by the DTM, based on virtual simulation that takes into account changes in the cars and the vehicle environment with great depth of detail, has served to create a huge database impossible to achieve in real life during the tests. And it has proven to be a reliable way of working. The ‘BoP’ is one of the key features of the DTM and will now come to the DTM Trophy».