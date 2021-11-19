New information about the Apple Car on the road, we may see it on the road in 2025.

The Apple Car is the most rumored project in Apple’s history, the company has been working on what is known internally as “Project Titan” for years, and it seems that at least we will continue a few more years with the intrigue. According to a recent Mark Gurman’s report on Bloomberg, “Apple is determined to launch an autonomous electric car in 4 years”.

The project has changed many times and had different bosses, but it seems that he is already facing the finish line:

Apple Inc. is pushing to accelerate the development of its electric car and is reorienting the project around full autonomous driving capabilities, according to people familiar with the matter, with the goal of solving a technical challenge that has plagued the auto industry.

The Apple Car project is currently under the leadership of former Apple Watch technology leader Kevin Lynch. Bloomberg ensures that the project is not focused on combining existing electric vehicles with autonomous driving features, Apple wants a vehicle that can actually drive itself and carry its passengers.

Over the past few years, Apple’s car team had explored two simultaneous paths: creating a model with limited autonomous driving capabilities focused on steering and acceleration, similar to most current Tesla cars, or a version with full autonomous driving capability that does not require human intervention. Under the new leader, Apple Watch software executive Kevin Lynch, engineers are now focusing on the second option. Lynch is pushing for a car with a full autonomous driving system in its first version.

Furthermore, according to Gurman’s report, Apple just made an important step in autonomous driving, which causes the deadlines to be delayed and 2025 has been set as the possible launch date, or presentation, of the Apple Car.

Recently, the company reached a key milestone in the development of the car’s underlying autonomous driving system. Apple believes it has completed much of the major work on the processor it intends to finally ship in the first generation of the car.

Apple certainly faces numerous technological challenges If you want to launch a 100% autonomous car, we understand that without a steering wheel or pedals. But you also face a legal challenge, It is not clear that the legislation of all countries will allow in 2025 to homologate a car without a steering wheel that only drives autonomously, exciting years await us.

