Audi Sport defines the deadlines of the Audi RS Q e-tron until Dakar 2022

. The hybrid 4×4 prototype with which Audi seeks to change the rules of the game at the Dakar has been unveiled. After a small shakedown in Germany, in the area of ​​Nueburg, the debut in society of the car with which the firm from Ingolstadt lands on the Dakar puts. This has been confirmed by Sven Quandt, head of the Q Motorsport team on which the Audi project will be supported in the toughest rally-raid in the world.

The first test of the Audi RS Q e-tron will take place in Spain, in the same setting as Baja Aragón this weekend. The goal is to look for extreme hot conditions in which to test the components and the revolutionary mechanics of the hybrid 4×4 prototype for the first time. Taking into account that the powertrain is born from the fusion of the power units used in Formula E and DTM, the firm needs check first-hand that the mechanics of your Audi RS Q e-tron withstand the conditions of heat, dust and sand with which he will coexist in the Dakar.

The complex technical development of the Audi RS Q e-tron makes it difficult to define a specific test program, but the brand will roll as much as it can before Dakar 2022. In this regard, the brand is the goal of competing in at least two events top tier to test your hybrid 4×4 under competitive conditions before January. Audi’s first choice and goal in joining Q Motorsport is to be in the Morocco Rally -8 to 13 October- before taking part in one of the two final rounds of the FIA ​​World Cup for Cross Country Rallies held in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.