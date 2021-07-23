and you have just presented the vehicle you want to do it with. Its about, the first 4×4 prototype with an electrified powertrain in combination with an energy efficient converter.. Without a doubt, a game changer for the toughest rally-raid in the world from a vehicle designed from a blank sheet of paper and in record time., as Audi drivers, they will be in charge of its development.

The key to the Audi RS Q e-tron is its electrified powertrain associated with a high-efficiency TFSI engine. coming from the DTM. This combustion engine is part of the energy converter that is used to charge the batteries. Its very efficient operation in a range between 4,500 and 6,000 rpm means that its consumption is minimal at the same time that it powers the fully electric transmission. A powertrain that has an MGU on each axle derived from the one used in the Audi e-tron FE07 of Formula E, while a third MGU is embedded in the power converter to recharge the battery system, with a weight of 370 kilos and a capacity of 50 kWh.

The Audi RS Q e-tron is a compact, wide 4×4 prototype with few overhangs.

The maximum power of the electric powertrain of the RS Q e-tron is 500 kW -670 hp-, although it is very likely that the power delivery is limited by regulations. With a braking energy recovery system and a single gear transmission, Audi 4×4 dispenses with the center differential by having a software to distribute the torque between both axes, without these being mechanically connected. This configuration allows to compensate the weight of the batteries since the prototype does not mount any type of transmission shaft nor the aforementioned mechanical differential.

Despite the mechanical revolution of the Audi RS Q e-tron, On a visual level, the 4×4 prototype from the Ingolstadt firm is not too far from the vehicles currently competing in the Dakar. In fact, the vehicle has an image close to the MINI JCW Buggy that the X-Raid team competes with, while respecting some of the brand’s design features. Thus, the Audi RS Q e-tron features a compact and wide design, with a low center of gravity. In addition, the Audi concept car features low overhangs, both at the front and at the rear.