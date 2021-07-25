San Diego Comic Con will present a preview of The Army of Thieves this Sunday, July 25. More information here.

The Army of the Dead It was not only the highlight of the year for Zack snyder Y Netflix, but also opened the doors to many options, both for the director and for the company. After its results, several spin-offs in anime, series and movies were planned. One of them will be The Army of Thieves.

The film will focus on the story of Ludwig Dieter, who already appeared in the other film, who was the specialist in safes. The actor Matthias Schweighöfer He was in the main role and will repeat in it, in addition to being the director of this last project.

Thus, within the framework of San Diego Comic Con, the first poster of the film was presented. In addition, it was promised that today, July 25, something allusive to the tape will be presented on the panel of the streaming platform. It will surely be the official trailer.

The producers, Zack and Deborah SnyderThey talked about what to expect and the relationship with the other product.

“It stands on its own, you can see it because it’s the story of our box thief. It is also a very sweet and funny movie. It’s set on that same timeline, but it’s not like a zombie movie. It’s more like The Italian Job, but it takes place in a world where zombies exist in United States and they are causing instability in banking institutions. They are moving money, which gives the perfect opportunity for a robbery. “

Tune in tomorrow, July 25 at 2pm PT for the ARMY OF THIEVES @Comic_Con panel!https://t.co/oPvhEDt98S#ArmyofThieves pic.twitter.com/BP36aKRpVy – Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 24, 2021

“Tune in tomorrow July 25 at 2 pm to see the participation of ARMY OF THIEVES in the Comic-Con panel”Snyder invited.

Thus, the official synopsis complements the following: “In this prequel to Army of the dead Zack Snyder, a small-town bank teller Dieter is caught up in the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a team of the most wanted of Interpol. Criminals attempting to steal a sequence of legendary safes that are impossible to open throughout Europe“

Army of Thieves It does not yet have a fixed release date.

Source: Screen rant