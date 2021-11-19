Atlus would seek a simultaneous release for Persona 6

A few months ago, Atlus confirmed that they were already working on Person 6, but at least to date, we have not had any other details or information about it. Well, that changed today after a job vacancy gave us an important clue about the release of this future installment.

The games of Person have always debuted first in Japan, and later they reach the rest of the world. That also happened with the most recent installment of the series, Persona 5 Strikers, which came to us almost a year after its original release. Well, it seems that for Person 6, Atlus wants to have a simultaneous release all over the world.

We say this because the Japanese company began to recruit people for its team of “Overseas Business Promotion “, which is basically in charge of managing the global marketing for the titles of Atlus. Within the description of this vacancy, the Japanese developer mentions the following:

“Atlus’s most popular RPG sagas, such as Shin Megami Tensei, Persona, and Etrian Odyssey are supported by fans around the world, and with a growing market, our teams must also grow and focus on a larger audience. The goal is to expand Atlus IPs and their value among the global audience. Communicating and working closely with various foreign departments and partners, the ideal candidate will create and manage marketing plans with a simultaneous launch; a rewarding job that connects teams and nations. “

So as you can see Atlus He already wants to reach many more people with his future releases, and this is not only referring to the Persona saga.

Editor’s note: Well, Persona has become an extremely popular franchise in the West as well, so it would make sense that its authors are looking to reach as many people as possible during the launch of Persona 6. Surely with all the resources of Atlus, they will comply with its objective.

Via: ComicBook