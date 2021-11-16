The Aston Martin DBX range has already begun to experience electrification. The Gaydon firm has presented a new version equipped with 48 Volt MHEV technology. It is the new Aston Martin DBX Straight Six that, in principle, is aimed only at China.

Aston Martin knows that today its pillar of sales is called DBX. The British firm already has plans to expand the offer of this very special and particular model within the range of products with new versions and thus match up with the rest of the competitors that have different mechanical options. The first great novelty about the SUV of the British brand has been launched in China, under the name of Aston Martin DBX Straight Six.

Customers from the most populated Asian country in the world will have an option to access the range, equipped with a six-cylinder engine, the first of its kind to return to Aston Martin after more than two decades missing. This new engine also responds to the demands of China, so it was absolutely necessary to be able to increase sales in this market, and where the new DBX Straight Six is ​​called to succeed thanks to the fact that it is also the first electrified model with 48 Volt technology.

The exterior design of the new Aston Martin DBX Straight Six is ​​identical to that of the V8

Aston Martin DBX Straight Six brings back a 6-cylinder block in 20 years

Aesthetically, there is no change in the exterior and interior appearance of the new six-cylinder model compared to the current V8. As standard, footwear with large 21-inch alloy wheels, which can optionally be up to 23 inches in diameter. At the rear, a powerful brake system with six-piston front calipers that guarantee a quick bite.

As it cannot be otherwise, the DBX Straight Six mounts an engine known in the market, and of excellent performance and of which we have already spoken to you on more than one occasion: the gasoline block in architecture of 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder that animates the sporty versions of the Mercedes-AMG 53. One of the fruits that Tobías Möers has obtained from his ex-company, to take over all the possible organs. The star’s signature has also lent the British the limited-slip rear differential, electronic anti-roll bars and even adaptive air suspension.

In fact, it is that they have practically not heated the head in the technical adjustments, because the new DBX Straight Six develops the same maximum power and maximum torque as an AMG GLE 53, with 435 hp and 520 Nm, with some benefits detailed below. Even the transmission is the same, a 9-speed automatic that transfers power to the ground through all-wheel drive. What is clear is that it is a very interesting version. So much so that if Aston Martin intends to exploit the sales of the DBX it must bring this more affordable version to the Old Continent, and not limit itself to the V8.

* Consumption figure measured by Aston Martin’s Chinese division according to the WLTP cycle