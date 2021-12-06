The entire community of players of the beloved Assetto Corsa Competizione driving video game will be able to enter into an experience of the new generation of consoles, and it is that recently, the developers have revealed an amazing trailer a few weeks after its arrival to the next-gen .

Something that has surprised us to a great extent is that this trailer is dedicated to its variable weather, so we will have a game experience never seen before.

Driving simulators have always been one of the genres most loved by video game fans, at least by a select and specialized audience. In that sense, realistic simulation is a highly valued aspect and not many titles offer it.

Now, Assetto Corsa Competizione shows its variable weather in a trailer a few weeks after its arrival in the next-gen, demonstrating once again the meticulous care for every detail in this game from the Italian studio Kunos Simulazioni that arrived a few years ago and now you are ready to take a new step forward in your career.

As you can see in this preview of less than a minute and that you will find just above these lines, Assetto Corsa Competizione has a day / night cycle in real time and with a very careful variable weather that changes during the course of the races and that can alter the complete result of the same.

Aesthetic and playable effects that will remain in the new generation version of the speed simulator and that will have more realism than ever so that each race is always different and can offer all kinds of alternatives and surprises.

Remember that Assetto Corsa Competizione is now available on Xbox One and other platforms, while the new generation version will arrive on Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 on February 24, 2022.