Assassin's Creed Valhalla: all about the free content "Tombs of the Fallen" and the Oskoreia festival

Ubisoft announced new content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the next few months.

Everything will start on November 9, when the open world game set in the golden age of the Vikings will receive patch 1.4.0 with a weight of 25 GB in Xbox Series X | S, 20 GB in Xbox One, 6.75 GB in PS5, 4.55 GB in PS4 and 20.31 GB in Pc.

The most prominent content is called “Tombs of the Fallen“, Which are presented vaguely by Ubisoft What Four puzzle-centric tombs waiting to be discovered across England. Did someone say Odin’s rune?“This is a DLC totally free for all players who have Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, although you need to unlock the English region in the campaign.

Oskoreia Festival

The festival of “Oskoreia”, Which will bring “New missions and activities, including a horse ride and a tournament against spirits”. The event will run from November 11 to December 2: to play it, players should have arrived in England and completed one of the first two story arcs of Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire, in addition to having a settlement at level 2.

On the other hand, it was confirmed that patch 1.4.0 will add improvements in the quality of life of the video game and will solve some performance errors on all platforms.

Discovery Tour now available

We remind you that a few weeks ago, Ubisoft He launched Discovery Tour: Viking Age, an educational version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which seeks to teach players all the historical details of the Viking era through missions, interactions with NPCs and trips through the setting that, as we well know, was built with the high level of care that characterizes the franchise. The gala company assured that the content was created in “Collaboration with historians, renowned archaeologists and academics.”

