While the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids first expansion It is available on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S as well as on PlayStation 4, PS5 and PC, it seems that sooner or later the second expansion of this successful game will reach the Season Pass and can also be purchased separately. At the moment the release date has not been revealed, but again a leak has provided us with new details, in this case related to the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla achievements The Siege of Paris.

We know that the expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Siege of Paris will arrive throughout this summer, embarking hand in hand with Eivor on a new adventure through Paris, where Charles the Fat, Charlemagne’s great-grandson, is now waging a slow war against the Nordics in France. England could be next. Ravensthorpe must make new allies in France to avoid the threat of war. A visitor will arrive at the settlement dock to launch the adventure.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla achievements leaked The Siege of Paris

As the PSN Profiles, then we will leave you with the 9 achievements that we can achieve with the new expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which as you already know will have a second year of content, where we can enjoy Meteor, the new DLC that will supposedly arrive next year, in company of other expansions.

Do What Is Right: Complete the Siege of Paris campaign.

Know What Is Right: Conquer all the territories of France

We Nobles Three: Defeat all members of the French Nobility

Vive la Résistance: Achieve maximum infamy level in the Siege of Paris missions

Future Past: Enter the Assassin Guild of France

Bad Bull: Defeat the Ghost Auroch boss

Vendange: Kill an enemy with the blade while wearing the Reaper armor set outfit

Pat the Cats: Tame all the cats of Evreux

Lèse-majesté: Complete all 10 rebellion missions