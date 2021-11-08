ASRock Launches Z690 Motherboards for New Intel Core Gen 12

ASRock, the manufacturer of motherboards and VGA, announced the launch of the complete line of its models compatible with the new 12th generation Intel Core processors

ASRock, manufacturer of motherboards and video cards, announced the launch of its new and complete range of motherboards with Intel Z690 chipset, a new platform with LGA1700 socket for use with the latest processors 12th Gen Intel Core, which opens up endless possibilities with PCI Express 5.0 and high-speed DDR5 memory.

Z690 Taichi

“Designed for premium users looking for uncompromising performance, the ASRock Z690 Taichi is definitely the way to go. This motherboard received a 20-phase Dr.MOS design with the latest SPS (Smart Power Stage) technology that delivers power to the processor in a smoother and cleaner way, for improved performance and greater overclocking capabilities, “he said. Hernán Chapitel, ASRock Sales Director for Latin America, and noted: “To combine with the latest and greatest performance of the 12th generation Intel Core processors, the Z690 Taichi is also capable of supporting the newest DDR5 DRAM modules. The DIMM slots are reinforced to provide better physical strength as well as a more stable memory signal. With this revolutionary superior design, it is capable of overclocking DRAM modules to incredible frequencies. “

“With the Z690 Taichi users will also be able to protect their valuable data from hackers. ASRock uniquely added a SATA and USB port that is independent from the others. Once this feature is activated from the BIOS settings, the separate SATA and USB port are separated from the others to prevent malware and ransomware access to the PC. Meanwhile, on the rear connector panel of this motherboard, USB4 Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 technology is also available, which provides an incredible transfer rate of 40 Gb / s, perfect for ultra-high-speed external storage devices ”, added Hernán Chapitel.

The Phantom Gaming series

“In this series of motherboards comes the Z690 PG Velocita gamer model, to which ASRock has provided an M.2 Key-M connector with 4 PCI Express 5.0 lanes. This brand new standard delivers twice the bandwidth of the previous generation and enables data transfer speeds of up to 128 Gb / s. It is ready to unleash the full potential of future ultra-fast SSDs, ”he explained. Spire and underlined: “For the mainstream gamer who requires a reliable but powerful companion, the right choice is the Z690 PG Riptide. It integrates carefully selected essential elements, such as the Lightning Gaming ports and the Killer network controller, which allow the user to play with the best features. It also supports the latest PCIe 5.0 standard, as well as a robust Dr.MOS CPU VRM design, equipped with large heat sinks, giving you the confidence to play as hard as you want. “

“As for fans of the small form factor, they are in for a treat because the Z690 Phantom Gaming-ITX / TB4 is definitely a must-see motherboard. ASRock incorporated all the luxury specifications that one can imagine in this little beast, “he highlighted. Hernán Chapitel.

Among the features of the Z690 Phantom Gaming-ITX / TB4 are: Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, Killer 2.5Gbps LAN and WiFi 6E network controller, a robust 11-phase 105A SPS Dr.MOS power system. In addition, it supports DDR5 and PCIe 5.0, resulting in a high-quality and innovative technology package for the mITX market.



ASRock Steel Legend and Extreme Series

“All ASRock Z690 motherboards received various updates to improve CPU performance as well as better thermal efficiency. The Z690 Extreme and Z690 Steel Legend series were designed around a 6-layer PCB, with the internals made of 2-ounce copper, allowing for lower operating temperatures and greater energy efficiency for overclocking, ”he explained. Hernán Chapitel.

The BIOS Flashback feature is added to all ASRock Z690 motherboards and gives users the ability to be future-proof: they can easily update the BIOS via a button on the rear panel. It is enough to have a USB drive and a power supply on hand, since no CPU, RAM or other components are required.

In addition, all motherboards in this series are equipped with 2.5Gb / s LAN and a USB 3.2 Gen-2 × 2 connector for the front panel of the PC.

“The 2.5 Gb / s LAN increases network performance 2.5 times faster than typical home Ethernet speeds. It’s ideal for home streaming and NAS backups, content creators, online gamers who need low latency, faster file transfers, and performance that keeps up with modern SSDs. Similarly, USB 3.2 Gen-2 × 2 is capable of 20 Gbps throughput, providing the most convenient access for USB storage devices that require extreme speeds, ”said the Director of Sales.

Pro RS for conventional builders

The Pro series has always been a promising option for everyone who builds a PC. The new Z690 Pro RS comes with a sleek new design in black and gray. To match this subtle new look, the Z690 Pro RS has a 6-layer 2-ounce PCB and Dr.MOS 13-phase Dr.MOS VRM, which operates more efficiently than alternative solutions. This allows for lower temperatures and improved sustained performance, resulting in more performance and overclocking potential available to everyone.

Share it with your friends