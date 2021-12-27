There are a few days until Christmas and Nintendo was already warning: its servers were going to overload and the online functions of the hybrid console were going to fail. Well, it ended up happening. Yesterday, Saturday, December 25, the company’s social networks warned that your servers were experiencing problems after the large influx of players, many of them new, who were trying to create an account after receiving a new Nintendo Switch as a gift.

Entering the Nintendo eShop digital store of the console was mission impossible yesterday. Many players could not redeem their coupons with credit or could not download a given game and ended up having to repeat the process more than once or wait an hour or two to be able to finish taking the desired action.

We are aware that players are experiencing errors accessing Nintendo eShop, and are working to address the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding, and please see our Network Status page for the latest updates.https://t.co/KnM0g7z7jn – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 25, 2021

This year, Christmas Eve fell on a Friday, so Christmas Day was Saturday and it was followed by a Sunday full of players with their consoles connected, so Nintendo ended up experiencing problems with so many Nintendo Switches connected to the internet and it became difficult to download updates, purchase games or any action that requires connecting online.

Luckily, the servers have finished overloading and it is now possible to play any title online without experiencing any problems. While the hybrid console sweeps sales more than ever before in countries like Spain, it will be necessary to see how many new consoles the platform ends up registering this year, it indicates that it will surprise us all again.

