The premiere of ‘The King’s Man: The first mission’ will not take place until next December 29, but the presentation of the film has already taken place and in Espinof we have had the opportunity to participate in a press conference with many of the involved in this adventure directed by Matthew vaughn.

Movie action

One of the most striking aspects of the film is finding Ralph fiennes assuming the role of action hero. The actor acknowledged that it was “a great attraction“the way his character evolves throughout ‘The King’s Man: The First Mission’, but also that he has always liked action scenes and that he had seldom had the opportunity to do them, also commenting on the following about one that takes place towards the end of the function:

There’s a little boy inside me saying “That’s a good sword fight!”

On the action of the film, Vaughn stressed that at one point “there is a tribute to jackie chan“, while Djimon hounsou He pointed out that he had wanted to work with the director for a long time and that “it was a challenge”, since he had an injury at an early stage of the recordings and “I was cured throughout the filming“.

The creation of the characters

For its part, Gemma Arterton noted that for the creation of his character he was inspired by women he grew up with, but also “I was inspired by the women of the Bletchley Circle, who are from something later, from World War II“. In the case of Rhys Ifans, pointed out that Rasputin was a historical figure who interested him since his student days, since “there was something about him mythical rather than factual“even in the history books.

Perhaps more striking is the case of Tom hollander, who plays three different characters in ‘The King’s Man: The First Mission’, something he remembers was quite simpler than it might seem:

They are different characters, it was not used to shoot on the same day and I had to spend several hours in makeup with each of them. There was plenty of time to think about which one he was playing. If I played German and Russian very close to each other, the accent issue was sometimes tricky, but all three are different people and there are many different things between them.

Nor do I forget Harris Dickinson, who emphasized how good his relationship with Fiennes was, pointing out the following key when creating the relationship that unites his characters: “The key to creating a relationship is having time to sit down and just talk about your characters together.“.

Why a prequel





Obviously, there was the question of why Vaughn wanted to do a prequel instead of a third installment of the saga started with ‘Kingsman: Secret Service’, to which he did not hesitate to answer in a very sincere way, also linking it to superhero cinema without anyone asking about it:

It wasn’t my plan to do what was best for the franchise, it was what I really wanted to do. It was time to make an epic historical adventure movie. As much as I love DC, Marvel, and superhero movies, they’re too CGI-based and they’re all similar in style, they look alike. I thought the time had come to do something different.

Vaughn also stressed that would like to make a sequel to ‘The King’s Man: The First Mission’, given that “the history of espionage is fascinating“And he would love to reunite the group that is formed here. At that, Fiennes did not hesitate to make a request:”I need another good sword fight please“.