This truck Land cruiser seems straight out of some lover’s dream of assembling cars with Laity: measures 4.9 meters long, weighs 2,040 kilograms and is completely made of toy blocks.

This is the project organized by a distributor of the brand Toyota in the United Arab Emirates to which a team of 12 people was dedicated that was dedicated to assembling it throughout 2,700 hours, something like 337 days of work.

For its construction it was necessary, nothing more and nothing less, than 440 thousand pieces.

This toy replica is based on the latest generation of the Toyota which, in its real version, is driven by a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, which is capable of generating 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

The vehicle will be exhibited in several cities of the United Arab Emirates over the next few months.